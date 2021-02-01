Joint BETTER FINANCE And CFA Institute Statement: EU Authorities Should Prioritise The Long Overdue Full PRIIPs Regulation Review, And The UCITS Funds’ Exemption Should Be Extended Until This Review Is Completed, As Intended By EU Law

The organisations representing individual, non-professional investors and financial analysts advise the European Commission, the European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs) and the EU co-legislators against further delaying the long overdue full Level 1 review of the regime on key information documents (KID) for Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products (PRIIPs).
Early February 2021, the EIOPA Board of Supervisors will be asked to vote again on draft revised level II rules for the PRIIPs KID at the request of the European Commission. We believe it is not adequate and not in line with the spirit of EU Law to revise the Level 2 rules before the Level 1 ones.
