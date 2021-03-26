Joint Bank Of England And UK Financial Conduct Authority Review Of Open-Ended Investment Funds

The Bank of England and Financial Conduct Authority have published the findings of their joint survey of UK-authorised open-ended funds. The survey was conducted to inform the ongoing joint review by the Bank and the FCA on open-ended funds liquidity mismatch. We collected data on funds’ approaches to liquidity management, which also covered the period of market stress last year. The Financial Policy Committee have welcomed the findings in today’s Financial Policy Summary and Record . The survey report can be found in full here .
