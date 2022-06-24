Join The ACER - CEER Webinar On The Main Findings Of The Gas Wholesale Market Monitoring Report (8 July 2022)

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER) are holding a webinar to present the main findings and recommendations of the Gas Wholesale Volume of the Market Monitoring Report (MMR).

When and where?

Friday 8 July 2022, from 10:00 until 11:00 CET.

What is the Gas MMR 2021 about?

The Gas Wholesale Volume of the Market Monitoring Report offers an overview of the present state of the EU gas markets and recommendations for reaching a single Internal Gas Market in Europe. This year the Volume looks at the policy responses to secure supplies and hedge price exposure.

The aim of the webinar is to present the main findings of the Gas Wholesale Volume and to discuss with stakeholders about the gas market challenges ahead.

Read more and register by Wednesday 6 July 2022.