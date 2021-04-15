Join A Live Broadcast Of GPW’s 30-Year Anniversary

- The celebrations will take place in the presence of President Andrzej Duda.
- The event will feature an address by Deputy Prime Ministers Jacek Sasin and Jarosław Gowin as well as panel discussions with CEOs of listed companies.
- President of Poland Andrzej Duda is the Honorary Patron of GPW’s anniversary.
- The event will be broadcast online at 30latgpw.pl
The official celebrations open at 9 a.m. on 16 April, when President of Poland Andrzej Duda will ring the bell to open the trading session. The event will be attended by representatives of public authorities, institutions and companies engaged in the development of the Polish capital market. The event will take place online due to the pandemic restrictions. The first part of the event will feature addresses by President of the Warsaw Stock Exchange Marek Dietl and President of Poland Andrzej Duda.
The conference agenda includes five panel discussions. The speakers will discuss the development of the market for issuers and investors, new trends on GPW, savings, privatisation, and milestones in the 30-year history of the biggest securities exchange in Central and Eastern Europe. Deputy Prime Ministers Jacek Sasin and Jarosław Gowin will address the participants.
The guests include Wiesław Rozłucki (GPW President in 1991 – 2006), Mirosław Kachniewski (President of the Association of Listed Companies SEG), Jarosław Dominiak (President of the Association of Individual Investors SII), Maciej Trybuchowski (CEO of KDPW S.A.). The event will take place in the presence of PKO BP CEO Zbigniew Jagiełło, President of the Polish Development Fund (PFR) Paweł Borys, Founder and CEO of Comarch S.A. Professor Janusz Filipiak, and CEO of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. Marcin Chludziński.
The agenda and the live broadcast are available at: https://30latgpw.pl/
The live broadcast is also available at biznes.pap.pl, infostrefa.tv/GPW