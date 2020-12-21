John Taylor, Antony Jenkins And Tanya Castell Appointed To The UK Prudential Regulation Committee

John Taylor, Antony Jenkins and Tanya Castell have been appointed by The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, as external members of the Prudential Regulation Committee (PRC).
John Taylor will start on 14 January 2021 and Antony Jenkins will start on 5 April 2021 to fill the positions created by the departures of Sandra Boss and Mark Yallop in January 2020 and November 2020 respectively. Tanya Castell will start in her post on 1 September 2021, filling the vacancy created upon the end of David Belsham’s appointment on 30 April 2021. All appointees will serve three-year terms.
The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said:
I am pleased to announce the appointments of John Taylor, Antony Jenkins and Tanya Castell to the Prudential Regulation Committee of the Bank of England. I wish them well in their new roles.
Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, said:
I am pleased to welcome John, Antony and Tanya to the Prudential Regulation Committee. They bring with them a wealth of experience in banking and insurance and will make a valuable contribution to the work of the Committee. I look forward to working with them in the coming years.
Further information
- John Taylor has experience across insurance, pensions and wealth management. He has held various senior positions including at Standard Life, Lloyds Banking Group, and NEST, and most recently was President at the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries
- Antony Jenkins was previously Chief Executive of Barclays and is currently a member of the Board of Fannie Mae and Executive Chairman and founder of start-up 10x Future Technologies
- Tanya Castell is an experienced non-executive director having served on multiple boards and committees across a number of organisations, most recently at Handelsbanken, and has held a number of senior positions including at Lloyds Banking Group and UBS