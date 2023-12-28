Joaquín Sastre Ibáñez Joins Management Team Of Boerse Stuttgart Digital

Joaquín Sastre Ibáñez (32) will be joining the management team of Boerse Stuttgart Digital as Chief Revenue Officer as of 1 January 2024. In his role, Sastre Ibáñez is set to oversee the institutional business, strategic partnerships and sales activities of Boerse Stuttgart Digital, strengthening its position as a regulated and trusted infrastructure partner for financial institutions in Europe venturing into cryptocurrencies and digital assets. Boerse Stuttgart Digital bundles business solutions for brokerage, exchange, and custody and is part of Boerse Stuttgart Group, Europe’s sixth largest exchange group.

Joaquín Sastre Ibáñez is moving from global digital asset service provider BitGo, where he was responsible for operating and expanding the business across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America as Managing Director. Sastre Ibáñez was assisting large European financial institutions in their digital assets journey, and his contributions were key in several of BitGo's funding milestones. Prior to this, Sastre Ibáñez started his career in the digital asset space in 2017 at XAPO, establishing a regulated institutional crypto custodian and an OTC trading services provider.

“One important layer of our strategy at Boerse Stuttgart Digital is growing our institutional business in Europe. We are very delighted that Joaquín Sastre Ibáñez, with his extensive experience and international network, is joining us in our effort to become the infrastructure partner of choice for banks, asset managers and other financial institutions across Europe for crypto and digital assets. Joaquín will have a pivotal role in enhancing Boerse Stuttgart Digital’s institutional business and further expanding our client base,” comments Dr. Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group.