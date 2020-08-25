JCB And Viva Wallet’s Expanded Collaboration Across Europe

Highlights:
- In 2019, JCB and Viva Wallet shared their joint enablement plans, which were initially geared to serve merchants across 12 European countries. However, their extended partnership, will bring JCB acceptance to a new total of 17 various nations across Europe.
- This collaboration will support around 80,000 merchants in Greece, more than 3,000 merchants in Belgium, and more than 6,000 merchants in the United Kingdom (and other countries) across multiple industries including retail, food, and transportation.
- This partnership solidifies JCB’s commitment to build a wide customer base for their European partners with comprehensive acceptance for their cardmembers who seek simplicity and security as they process both high and low value transactions internationally.
Continued:
JCB and Viva Wallet announce the extension of their partnership will enable contact and contactless payment between Viva Wallet’s European merchants and JCB’s 140 million cardmembers in both face-to-face and online commerce transactions.
Furthermore, this roll-out is planned to be extended to an additional 6 European nations, over and above the 17 countries which will already be enabled, from September 2020. This means that Viva Wallet will be set to bring JCB acceptance to merchants spanning a total of 23 countries across Europe from late 2020.
JCB Contactless provides cardmembers with a secure, fast solution for making payments at convenience and grocery stores, taxis, as well as other retail purchases. Merchants will now be able to increase their brand footprint and welcome sales from 24 countries and territories where JCB cards are issued, including Japan, China, Korea, Thailand.
Over and above streamlining face-to-face transactions, this partnership will enable online JCB acceptance with J/Secure™1.0 (based on Visa’s 3-D Secure Core Protocol Specifications). J/Secure™1.0 is designed to be an additional security layer for cardmembers’ online credit and debit card transactions and provides cardmembers with a safe purchase experience. J/Secure ™2.0 (based on the EMV 3-D Secure Protocol and Core Functions Specification) is set to follow the additional September 2020 expansion.
Mr. Makis Antypas, CIO and Co-Founder of Viva Wallet, said: "We always strive to combine our cloud-based processing infrastructure, our multiple principal memberships for acquiring and issuing services, and our participation in various payment systems across Europe, to benefit our merchant base making their payments' journey as seamless as possible. We are very excited about our partnership with JCB, and we welcome their cardmembers, not only to make easier and faster online and offline payments, but also to accommodate the increasing demand for alternative payments methods in Europe, something not many other payment providers can support."
Mr. Thomas Heigl, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, JCB International (Europe) Ltd., said “We’re thrilled to partner with Viva Wallet and to welcome increased, secure sales for Viva Wallet’s merchants across 17 European countries. This is a key achievement for us as we increase JCB cardmember acceptance in both brick and mortar establishments and through e-commerce transactions. The opportunity to extend into other territories from September 2020 is one we look forward to also.”