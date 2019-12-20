Japan's Financial Services Agency: Publication Of The Draft Of The “Principles For Responsible Institutional Investors” «Japan’s Stewardship Code» - To Promote Sustainable Growth Of Companies Through Investment And Dialogue - (Draft)

The Council of Experts on the Stewardship Code(Chairman: Hiroyuki Kansaku, Professor, University of Tokyo Graduate Schools for Law and Politics) has now published the draft of “Japan’s Stewardship Code” and started to call for public comments in English.
-
1. Subject Document of the Call for Public Comments
“Principles for Responsible Institutional Investors” «Japan’s Stewardship Code» - To promote sustainable growth of companies through investment and dialogue- (Draft)
Revision of the Stewardship Code
(Note 1) The draft is the revised version of Japan’s Stewardship Code (originally formulated on February 26, 2014, thereafter revised on May 29, 2017). The changes from the current Code are marked in red.
(Note 2) "Revision of the Stewardship Code" consists of "Background", "Major issues of the Revision Draft and their viewpoints" and "Issues for Consultation". Comments are invited in relation to the questions in "Issues for Consultation".
(Note 3) Some parts of “Revision of the Stewardship Code” have not been finalized yet, and they are displayed as brackets.
-
2. How to Submit Comments
Please send your comments by email, being sure to include your name, address, and company/organization name.
We translated the draft revised Code tentatively to English. (Japanese version is here.) Therefore, we would also welcome any suggestions for a better translation from those who have good language skills both in English and Japanese.
Please use text format when sending comments via email.
Email address: stewardship_info_19@fsa.go.jp
Send to: Corporate Accounting and Disclosure Division, Financial Services Agency
-
3. Deadline
The draft is open for comment until 17:00 (JST), January 31, 2020.