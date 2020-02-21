Japan’s Financial Services Agency Hosted The IOSCO Committee On Issuer Accounting, Audit And Disclosure (Committee 1) Meeting

On February 3-6, FSA hosted the IOSCO Committee on Issuer Accounting, Audit and Disclosure (Committee 1) meeting.
Mr. Makoto Sonoda, Director for International Capital Market Regulation and Director for International Accounting of the Financial Services Agency (FSA), has been the Chair of IOSCO Committee 1 since October 2018(※).
(※)FSA official is appointed as the Chair of the IOSCO Committee on Issuer Accounting, Audit and Disclosure (Committee 1)
Committee 1 members proactively discussed the global issues on issuer accounting, audit and disclosure in the meeting.
(*)IOSCO Committee 1 is one of the eight policy committees under the IOSCO Board, and is dedicated to policy on Issuer Accounting, Audit and Disclosure. It is comprised of 32 securities regulators.
Committee 1 members and IASB (International Accounting Standards Board) members, who attended the meeting as the guests. The third person from the right in the front row is Mr. Makoto Sonoda, IOSCO Committee 1 chair, and the fourth is Mr. Hans Hoogervorst, the IASB chair.）