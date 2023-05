From April 25 to 27, 2023, the 23rd Plenary meeting of the International Forum of Independent Audit Regulators (IFIAR) was held in Washington D.C., United States. The Certified Public Accountants and Auditing Oversight Board (CPAAOB)/Financial Services Agency (FSA) and other member regulators from 44 jurisdictions attended the meeting.



Please find the press release as follows.

・ Press Release

For further information about IFIAR and its activities, visit http://www.ifiar.org .