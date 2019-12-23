Japan Financial Services Agency: Use Of AI In Examining Annual Reports:Summary Of The Proof-Of-Concept Test Results

The FSA's "Open Policy Lab" finalized and published the results of a PoC (Proof-of-Concept) project pertaining to Use of AI in examining annual reports.
The project was aiming to determine if technologies including AI could be used to effectively and efficiently examine annual reports and be good ways to find better narrative information. The PoC project team, with the cooperation of 20 corporate participants from the private sector, conducted a series of PoC tests by taking a variety of approaches, such as programming, machine learning, and deep learning. After that, the PoC project team compiled test results including respective test methods, new insights, and future possibilities.