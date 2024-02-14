Japan Financial Services Agency: Strengthening User’s Protection Against Unlawful Money Transfers To Crypto-Asset Exchange Service Providers

At present, the number of cases of damage caused by specialized fraud still remains high, and there are also many cases of damage caused in internet banking by unlawful money transfers. According to an analysis by the National Police Agency (NPA), most of these damages are transferred using crypto-assets.



Therefore, the Financial Services Agency, in collaboration with the NPA, encouraged financial institutions to further strengthen their user’s protection depending on the risks such as their status of transfers to crypto-asset exchange service providers, referring to examples of initiatives.

Examples of Initiatives in Financial Institutions

(1)Stopping transfers to crypto-asset exchange service providers if the sender's name is different from the account name

(2)Strengthening monitoring of unlawful transfers to crypto-asset exchange service providers

<Requested party>

Japanese Bankers Association

Regional Banks Association of Japan

The Second Association of Regional Banks

The National Association of Shinkin Banks

Shinkumi Banks Association of Japan

National Association of Labour Banks

Japan Post Bank

The Norinchukin Bank

Shoko Chukin Bank

＜NPA website＞