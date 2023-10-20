Japan Financial Services Agency: Selection Of New Executive Committee Chair Of The International Association Of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS)

On October 19th, The International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS) announced that Shigeru Ariizumi, Vice Minister for International Affairs at the Financial Services Agency (FSA) of Japan, has been elected IAIS Executive Committee Chair, succeeding Vicky Saporta, Executive Director, Prudential Policy at the Bank of England, who will step down. Shigeru Ariizumi will assume the Chair role following the IAIS Annual General Meeting on 9 November 2023 for a two-year term, which will run through to November 2025.