Japan Financial Services Agency: Results Of The Cybersecurity Self-Assessment For Regional Financial Institutions (FY2022)

With cyberattacks increasing, the development of cybersecurity management frameworks and ensuring of their effectiveness have come to be recognized as significant challenges. Against this background, the Financial Services Agency (FSA) and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) developed a tool for conducting a self-assessment of cybersecurity management frameworks, with which individual financial institutions are to identify their own positions in comparison with other financial institutions and also identify areas of their own challenges. The FSA and the BOJ requested regional financial institutions to conduct cybersecurity self-assessment (CSSA) using the tool and then fed back the overall results to them.





Based on the results of the CSSA that was conducted for the first time in FY2022, the FSA and the BOJ compiled the overview of cybersecurity management frameworks of regional financial institutions as a whole and key points for further strengthening relevant frameworks into the document, "Bank of Japan's Financial System Report Annex : Results of the Cybersecurity Self-Assessment for Regional Financial Institutions (FY2022)" (Financial System and Bank Examination Department, BOJ; Strategy Development and Management Bureau, FSA) and publish it.