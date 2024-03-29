Japan Financial Services Agency Publishes The Status Of Loans Held By All Banks As Of The End Of March 2023, Based On The Financial Reconstruction Act

1. Loans based on the Financial Reconstruction Act (FRA)

The total amount of loans held by all banks as of the end of March 2023, based on the definition in the FRA (Act No.132 of 1998), is 8.8 trillion yen. The figure decreased by 0.1 trillion yen from 8.9 trillion yen as of end-March 2022.

[Table] Breakdown of the factors affecting changes in loans based on the FRA as of the end of March 2022 (Trillion yen, changes from the end of March 2021)

Loans based on the FRA: -0.1 (Of which,) “Special attention loans”: ＋0.1 [Increase factors] Newly issued loans due to weakened business activities: +0.7 Upgrading from lower categories: +0.1 (Improvement of business conditions of borrowers: +0.1, Establishment of restructuring plans: +0.0) (Total of increase factors +0.8) [Decrease factors] Return to normal claims: -0.5 (Improvement of business conditions of borrowers: -0.4, Establishment of restructuring plans: -0.1) Downgrading to lower categories -0.3 Repayment, etc. +0.0 (Total of decrease factors -0.7) (Of which,) “Doubtful and bankrupt/de facto bankrupt”: -0.2 [Increase factors] Newly issued loans due to weakened business activities: +1.5 Downgrading from upper categories: +0.3 (Total of increase factors +1.7) [Decrease factor] Removal from B/S, etc.: -2.0 (Liquidation of claims credit, etc.: -1.6, Upgrading to higher categories: -0.4) (Total of decrease factors -2.0)

Source: Survey of banks by the FSA.

2. Specific provisions for loan losses

The total amount of specific provisions for loan losses as of the end of March 2023 stands at 2.1 trillion yen. The figure decreased by 0.4 trillion yen from 2.4 trillion yen as of the end of March 2022.

3. Total loss amount from the disposal of non-performing loans (NPLs)

The total loss amount from the disposal of NPLs from April 2022 to March 2022 was 0.5 trillion yen, decreasing by 0.7 trillion yen from 1.2 trillion yen (gains from reversal of loan loss provisions) during the same period of 2022.

All the figures rounded off to the nearest 0.1 trillion yen.

The figures relating to the “Transition of Results of Self-Assessment of Assets by Banks”

