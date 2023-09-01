Japan Financial Services Agency: Publication Of The Revised Draft Of “Guidelines For Creating, Recordkeeping And Reporting Of Transaction Information Specified In Article 4(1) Of The Cabinet Office Order On The Regulation Of Over-The-Counter Derivatives Transactions, Etc." - Open For Public Comments

The Financial Services Agency has published a draft version of the Revised "Guidelines for Creating, Recordkeeping and Reporting of Transaction Information specified in Article 4(1) of the Cabinet Office Order on the Regulation of Over-the-Counter Derivatives Transactions, etc."

１．Purpose, Objectives and Background

The Guidelines is a statement that provides the definition, interpretation, etc. of Article 4(1) of the Cabinet Office Order on the Regulation of Over-the-Counter Derivatives Transactions, etc. and were published on December 9, 2022.

With this amendment, “Unique product identifier (UPI)" and "Delta," which were not included in the reporting matters as of April 1, 2024, will be implemented in Japan in light of international discussions, etc.

Other necessary amendments have also been made.

Please refer to the attachment below for specific details.

２．Effective date and Comment Submissions

It is scheduled to be applied through the prescribed procedures after this public comment is completed.

(We expect "UPI" and "Delta" to be reported from April 7, 2025.)



Please send your comments to us by post e-mail or via "e-Gov website" with your name (or your entity name), your occupation (or your entity's business type), and your contact information (address, phone number and/or E-mail address) by 5:00 p.m.JST on Monday, October 2. Please refrain from submitting comments by telephone.

Your comments will be considered as reference in creating the final draft. Please note, however, that we cannot provide responses to your comments individually.

Please note that the name of the person submitting the comments (or the name of the corporation or other organization) will be disclosed together with the content of the comments when there is a request for disclosure. If you wish to remain anonymous, please state so clearly at the begining of your comments.

In addition, when disclosing any comment details, if the comment includes (1) information about an individual that can identify a specific individual, or (2) information that may infringe upon the reights of a corporation, competitive position, or other legitimate interests, please note that portions may be censored.

Personal information such as the telephone number attached to the comments will be used to contact the person submitting the comment to clarify the content of the comments as necessary.