Japan Financial Services Agency: Publication Of "Progress Report On Enhancing The Asset Management Business 2020"

"Progress Report on Enhancing the Asset Management Business 2020" was published by the Financial Services Agency in Japan (FSA), on 19th June this year. This report highlights FSA's trend analysis of the asset management business for both domestic and international perspectives. This report also outlines the key challenges identified through interviews with overseas asset managers and the dialogues with domestic asset managers as well as the cource of potential actions going forward.
"Progress Report on the Enhancing Asset Management Business 2020"（PDF：2,311KB）
