Japan Financial Services Agency: Preparation For Permanent Cessation Of LIBOR

On March 5, 2021, ICE Benchmark Administration (IBA) has announced that it intends to cease the publication of LIBOR based on the current methodology referencing rates provided by panel banks (panel-based LIBOR) immediately after end-2021 except for certain US dollar LIBOR settings. While LIBOR is mainly referenced in derivative contracts such as interest rate swaps, it is also quoted in a significant number of cash products including corporate loans and bonds. Additionally, it is used in wide range of users, including not only financial institutions but also non-financial corporate and institutional investors. In this regard, there is the possibility of disruption to users if LIBOR were ceased without sufficient preparation.
Through close cooperation with the Bank of Japan and other relevant institutions, the Financial Services Agency of Japan (JFSA) will publish or provide links to related materials to help market participants, including financial institutions and non-financial corporate and institutional investors better understand the necessity of taking actions in preparation for the cessation of LIBOR, and also support market-led initiatives for a smooth transition away from LIBOR.
－ Information will be updated accordingly －
Response to the announcement on the end date of LIBOR panel publication and the announcement on the intention to consult on the publication of synthetic yen LIBOR
In consideration of the above announcements, the Financial Services Agency (FSA) and Bank of Japan (BOJ) have sent a joint letter to financial institutions through relevant trade associations, which presents the expectation of the FSA and BOJ on transition away from panel-based LIBOR and on synthetic yen LIBOR.
Response to the announcement on the end date of LIBOR panel publication and the announcement on the intention to consult on the publication of synthetic yen LIBOR (JFSA and Bank of Japan) - March 8, 2021 (Updated: March 16, 2021)
Letters to the CEOs of Major Financial Institutions regarding LIBOR Transition
Financial Services Agency of Japan, together with the Bank of Japan, has written to the CEOs of major financial institutions regarding LIBOR transition. The purpose of sending the letters is to urge financial institutions to take actions for permanent cessation of LIBOR and to request submission of relevant materials to review the progress of preparedness in individual firms.
As mentioned above, the letters have been sent to some financial institutions. However, we will monitor preparedness of other financial institutions based on the contents of the letters.
Any financial institutions using LIBOR are expected to accelerate their actions by responsible and active involvement of management officials with due consideration for description of the letters.
“Taking Actions for Permanent Cessation of LIBOR” (JFSA and Bank of Japan) – June 1, 2020
Joint Survey on the Use of LIBOR (JFSA and Bank of Japan)
The JFSA, together with the Bank of Japan, is conducting a joint survey of financial institutions, including banks, securities companies and insurance companies, about their quantitative LIBOR exposures and their qualitative LIBOR transition progress. The aim of this survey is to allow supervisory authorities to identify financial institutions’ quantification of LIBOR exposure and the number of contracts referencing LIBOR as well as financial institutions’ progress toward transitioning away from LIBOR to alternative reference rates and their internal preparedness for this transition. We expect this publication will further promote the transition measures taken by each financial institution in a timely and smoothly manner. This survey is planned to be conducted regularly to follow up the progress and status of LIBOR transition.
Summary of Survey Results on the Use of LIBOR and Main Actions Needed （JFSA and Bank of Japan）
- March 13, 2020
Information from JFSA
Speeches
Meetings with Industry Associations
Staff Reports
"Financial Institutions' Preparedness for LIBOR Cessation and Future Actions with a Focus on the Results of the Joint Survey by the Financial Services Agency and the Bank of Japan", Bank of Japan Review - August 11, 2020
"Interest Rate Benchmark Reform in Japan", Accounting Standards & Disclosure Quarterly vol.68 (available in Japanese) - March 19, 2020
"Progress of reforming major interest rate benchmarks and future expectation", Kinzai Financial Weekly (available in Japanese) - January 15, 2018
Other Links
Bank of Japan
Interest Rate Benchmark Reform (Preparedness for the Discontinuation of LIBOR)
Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks
Statement regarding Adherence to the IBOR Fallbacks Protocol Launched by ISDA - November 6,2020
Statement regarding Calculation and Publication of Prototype Rates for Term Reference Rates - May 26, 2020
National Tax Agency
Tax Treatment of Financial Instruments with the Interest Rate Replacing LIBOR (Japanese)