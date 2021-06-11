Japan Financial Services Agency: New Location Established For Financial Market Entry Office

The Financial Services Agency (“FSA”) and Local Finance Bureaus (”LFBs”) established the ”Financial Market Entry Office” (the ”Office”) on January 12, 2021 to handle all the regulatory processes of pre-application consultation, registration, and supervision post registration for newly entering asset management firms as a single point of contact with all the communications available in English.
In order to better enhance the Office’s communication with financial services providers, it has been relocated to the convenient Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho area from today.
In the future, we will aim to expand Japan’s role as an international financial center that is open to the world by combining various measures including the usage of English and one stop financial administration.
|
Office hours: Weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. (JST).
- New Location Established for Financial Market Entry Office
-
Financial Market Entry Office (Financial Services Agency / Local Finance Bureaus)
Phone: +81-3-6667-0551 (Direct)