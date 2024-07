On June 27, the Financial Services Agency and the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) regarding the supervision and oversight of central counterparties (CCPs) that are supervised by each of two authorities.

The contents of this MoC include supervisory cooperation, information sharing upon request, and permissible uses and confidentiality of information shared, in order to carry out their respective responsibilities and authorities for CCPs.