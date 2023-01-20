BV_Trial Banner.gif
Japan Financial Services Agency Memorandum Of Cooperation With The European Central Bank

Date 20/01/2023

On January 5, the Financial Services Agency and the European Central Bank(ECB) signed a PDFMemorandum of Cooperation (MoC) regarding cooperation and the exchange of information in the supervision of entities that are supervised by each of the two authorities.

 

The contents of this MoC include information sharing upon request, procedures for on-site visits by staff of one of the authorities to the supervised entities physically located in the jurisdiction of the other authority, and permissible uses and confidentiality of information shared.

