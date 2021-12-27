Japan Financial Services Agency: Letter To The Chair Of The Board Of Trustees Of The IFRS Foundation Regarding The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB)

Financial Services Agency announces that it has sent a letter in the name of Minister of State for Financial Services SUZUKI Shunichi to the Chair of the Board of Trustees of the IFRS Foundation on 26 November 2021 related to the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), which the IFRS Foundation announced its establishment on November 3 2021.
For our letter, please find below.
Letter from Minister of State for Financial Services SUZUKI Shunichi to the Chair of the Board of Trustees of the IFRS Foundation