Japan Financial Services Agency: Initiatives By The Financial Industry To Enhance Their Asset Management Businesses

The Government of Japan has published "Policy Plan for Promoting Japan as a Leading Asset Management Center" on December 13, 2023.

In the plan, major financial groups are requested to develop their plans to describe their asset management business strategy, enhance their investment management capabilities and improve governance.

Please refer to the link below for the initiatives announced by each financial group and financial firm.

Initiatives announced by the industry

Initiatives announced by the industry to enhance their asset management businesses（EXCEL：12KB）