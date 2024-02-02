Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg

Japan Financial Services Agency: Initiatives By The Financial Industry To Enhance Their Asset Management Businesses

Date 02/02/2024

The Government of Japan has published "Policy Plan for Promoting Japan as a Leading Asset Management Center" on December 13, 2023.

In the plan, major financial groups are requested to develop their plans to describe their asset management business strategy, enhance their investment management capabilities and improve governance.

Please refer to the link below for the initiatives announced by each financial group and financial firm.

Initiatives announced by the industry

ＥＸＣＥＬInitiatives announced by the industry to enhance their asset management businesses（EXCEL：12KB）

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg