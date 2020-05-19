Japan Financial Services Agency: Information On COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus)

Update of the English website may take a little time. For the latest information, please refer to our Japanese website.
- Consultation Hotline
- For those facing difficulties with cash flow (leaflet)
- Vigilance on Crime Taking Advantage of the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Statement by Minister
- Requests to Financial Institutions
- Reference casebook on a collection of financial institutions
- The deadline for submission of annual securities and other reports
- Corporate disclosure, financial reporting and audit of listed companies in consideration
- International Coordination
- Responses other than the above-mentioned
Notice on Establishment of FSA Consultation Hotline Related to COVID-19
The FSA has established the Consultation Hotline Related to COVID-19 as outlined below. The purpose of the Hotline is to accept queries regarding to which contact point at financial institutions inquiries about COVID-19 should be directed, or consultations concerning transactions with financial institutions that have been impacted by COVID-19.
The FSA Consultation Hotline Related to COVID-19 is a toll-free line, so feel free to call for a consultation if you have concerns relate to transaction with financial institutions.
For more information, please see the website listed below.
Notice on Establishment of the FSA Consultation Hotline Related to COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) (February 28, 2020) (Available in Japanese)
0120-156811 (Toll-free) (10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Weekdays)
(Available only in Japanese)
Note: To dial using an IP phone, please call 03-5251-6813.
For those facing difficulties with cash flow as impact of the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic spreads
Financial Services Agency (FSA) has made a leaflet for those facing difficulties with cash flow as impact of the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic spreads.
Banks are providing timely and flexible cash flow support for companies and individuals. Please actively consult with your main banks.
”For those facing difficulties with cash flow as impact of the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic spreads”
(Japanese version: published April 8, 2020, English version: published April 8, 2020)
FSA urges vigilance on Crime Taking Advantage of the COVID-19 Pandemic
It has been seen that calls, email, SMS, SNS, websites, etc. are used as a means of communication by criminals taking advantage of the outbreak of COVID-19.
FSA urges individuals to remain vigilant against unknown calls, email and websites as such to avoid crime related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"FSA urges vigilance on Crime Taking Advantage of the COVID-19 Pandemic!"
(Japanese version: published April 7, 2020, English version: published April 16, 2020)
Statement by Minister for Financial Services
On maintaining the function of the financial system and financial markets under the declaration of a state of emergency responding to the spread of COVID-19
(Japanese version: published April 16, 2020, English version: published April 17, 2020)
On maintaining the function of the financial system and financial markets under the declaration of a state of emergency responding to the spread of COVID-19
(Japanese version: published April 7, 2020, English version: published April 7, 2020)
On ensuring sound market function and market fairness
(Japanese version: published March 24, 2020, English version: published March 24, 2020)
Cash Flow Support for Companies as Impact of COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) Outbreak Grows
(Japanese version: published March 6, 2020, English version: published March 13, 2020)
Notice on Requests to Financial Institutions (related to cash flow support)
The FSA makes the following requests to financial institutions.
Notice regarding the handling of bills and checks, etc. in consideration of the impact of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) infection
(Japanese version: published April 16, 2020, English version: published April 23, 2020)
Application of Policy Conditions in Relation to COVID-19 Infection (request to insurance companies)
(Japanese version: published April 10, 2020, English version: published April 23, 2020)
【Request related to protecting policyholders】
- Insurance companies should take measures to avoid possible confusion in each situation in advance and are requested to consider flexible interpretation and application of policy conditions, and to devise required measures for each policy plan in terms of protecting policyholders without adhering to precedents.
Cash Flow Support for Companies in Consideration of the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Emergency Economic Measures (Request)
(Japanese version: published April 7, 2020, English version: published April 16, 2020)
【Request pertaining to support for companies and individuals】
- "System to Enable Companies to Obtain Substantially Interest-Free and Unsecured Loans from Private Financial Institutions by the Use of Local Governments' Loan Programs"
- Do not treat all cases automatically and formalistically, where companies fall foul of financial covenants.
- Regarding home loans and loans for individuals, make prompt and flexible responses in changing loan conditions while fully taking into account individual customers' needs, based on past requests from the FSA.
Cash Flow Support for Companies as Impact of COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) Outbreak Grows (Request)
(Japanese version: published March 24, 2020, English version: published April 6, 2020)
【Request related to support for companies】
- To endeavor to strengthen cooperation with the Japan Finance Corporation, etc., in order to make every effort in financing support for companies.
- For companies who have carried out a change in conditions concerning existing loans, to sincerely and conscientiously respond to continuing financing support even after the change in conditions as well as consultations for management improvements.
- To actively cooperate with credit guarantee corporations, and make practical use of the safety net guarantee system and other systems based on additional requests of the Small and Medium Enterprise Agency.
Request to insurance companies to take measures in response to the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) infection
(Japanese version: published March 13, 2020, English version: published March 27, 2020)
【Request for policyholder protection】
- Implementing appropriate measures, such as having flexibility in extending a grace period for payment of premiums and policy renewal;
- Communicating the measures mentioned above to stakeholders as many stakeholders, including to insurance policyholders as possible; and
- If insurers close providing over-the-counter services and/or take other emergency measures due to the spread of infections, promptly announcing to the public and customers information on such measures, including names of branches or offices.
Cash Flow Support for Companies as Impact of COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) Outbreak Grows
(Japanese version: published March 6, 2020, English version: published April 6, 2020)
【Request related to support for companies】
- Determine the business conditions and short-term cash flow at companies in even greater detail by visiting their facilities, setting up emergency consultation desks, etc.
- Follow up carefully on circumstances at companies that have existing loans and be quick and flexible in changing loan conditions
- Actively implement emergency lending programs for new loans (and make collateral/guarantee requirements more flexible) to meet the needs of companies promptly and appropriately, including the use of safety net loans/guarantees from policy financial institutions and credit guarantee associations
- Establish systems capable of providing prompt and appropriate support for companies.
Request for the Implementation of Measures against COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) Outbreak
(Japanese version: published February 7, 2020, English version: published March 18, 2020)
【Requests related to support for business operators】
Reference casebook on a collection of financial institutions' favorable response-practices taken against COVID-19
The FSA has published a reference casebook containing a collection of financial institutions' favorable response-practices to the FSA's request to the institutions to cooperate with relevant parties and deal with COVID-19-affected parties through business management consultations and new loans or changes of loan terms appropriate to the parties’ individual circumstances.
Reference casebook on a collection of financial institutions' favorable response-practices taken against COVID-19
(Published March 27, 2020, updated April 20, 2020) (Available in Japanese)
Notice regarding the deadline for submission of annual securities and other reports in connection with the COVID-19 infection
The following is a notification regarding the deadline for submission of annual securities and other reports in connection with the COVID-19 infection. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact your local Finance Bureau or its branch office.
"Notice regarding the deadline for submission of annual securities and other reports in connection with COVID-19 infection"
(Japanese version: published February 10, 2020, English version: published March 13, 2020)
Corporate disclosure, financial reporting and audit of listed companies in consideration of the Impact of the COVID-19 Infection
The networking group is established to support stakeholders' further engagement and have a proper information sharing on the corporate disclosure, financial reporting and audit, in light of the current uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Establishment of the Networking Group on the corporate disclosure, financial reporting and audit of listed companies in Consideration of the Impact of the COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) Infection"
(Japanese version: published April 3, 2020, English version: published April 16, 2020)
Corporate Year-End Closing of Accounts, Auditing and Shareholders meeting in Response to the Increasing Impact of COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus)
(Japanese version: published April 15, 2020, English version: published April 15, 2020)
International Coordination
The Financial Services Agency (FSA) exchanges information on regulatory and supervisory responses to the impact of COVID-19 with international organizations and foreign authorities. FSA also contributes to discussions on policy responses at international organizations including Standard Setting Bodies (SSBs), and coordinates with other authorities.
The following is the list of links to the information published by international organizations including SSBs.
○ Financial Stability Board（FSB）
- FSB members take action to ensure continuity of critical financial services functions [to FSB website]（April 2, 2020）
- FSB coordinates financial sector work to buttress the economy in response to COVID-19 [to FSB website]（March 20, 2020）
○ Basel Committee on Banking Supervision（BCBS）
- Basel Committee sets out additional measures to alleviate the impact of Covid-19 [to BIS (the Bank for International Settlement) website] (April 3, 2020)
- Governors and Heads of Supervision announce deferral of Basel III implementation to increase operational capacity of banks and supervisors to respond to Covid-19 [to BIS website] (March 27, 2020)
- Basel Committee coordinates policy and supervisory response to Covid-19 [to BIS website] (March 20, 2020)
○ International Organization of Securities Commissions（IOSCO）
- IOSCO Statement on Application of Accounting Standards During the COVID-19 Outbreak [to IOSCO website] (April 3, 2020)
- Basel Committee and IOSCO announce deferral of final implementation phases of the margin requirements for non-centrally cleared derivatives [to BIS website] (April 3, 2020)
- Securities regulators coordinate responses to COVID-19 through IOSCO [to IOSCO website] (March 25, 2020)
○ International Association of Insurance Supervisors（IAIS）
- IAIS facilitates global coordination on financial stability and policyholder protection during Covid-19 crisis [to IAIS website] (May 7, 2020)
- IAIS Executive Committee takes steps to address impact of COVID-19 on the insurance sector [to IAIS website] (March 27, 2020)
○ Financial Action Task Force（FATF）
- Statement by the FATF President: COVID-19 and measures to combat illicit financing [to FATF website] (April 1, 2020)
Responses other than the above-mentioned
Notice on Requests to Financial Institutions (excepted for cash flow support)
Notice regarding the request for reducing attendance at work by 70% (information dissemination)
(Japanese version: published April 13, 2020, English version: published April 23, 2020)
Matters to Note to Prevent Infection in Customer Services
(Japanese version: published April 10, 2020, English version: published April 23, 2020)
Important points concerning BCP suitability based on “Basic policy for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Control”
(Japanese version: published March 30, 2020, English version: published April 16, 2020)
- Notice on “Basic policy on COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) infection control measures” (February 25, 2020) (Available in Japanese)
- Notice on response to measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) infection within Japan (February 19, 2020) (Available in Japanese)
FSA-Related
Notice regarding the conclusion of contracts between banks and electronic payment service providers in consideration of the impact of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) infection
(Japanese version: published April 14, 2020, English version: published April 23, 2020)
Notice and Request for Visitors
(Japanese version: published April 7, 2020, English version: published April 16, 2020)
Deadline of supervisory reports from financial institutions, etc. in consideration of the impact of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) infection
(Japanese version: published March 30, 2020, English version: published April 16, 2020)
Implementation timeline for capital adequacy requirements, etc. in Japan
(Japanese version: published March 30, 2020, English version: published April 16, 2020)
Reconfirmation of Prudential Standards in Response to the Increasing Impact of the Spread of COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus)
(Japanese version: published March 17, 2020, English version: published April 6, 2020)
Cabinet Office Ordinance Concerning Partial Revision of Regulation for Enforcement of the Money Lending Business Act
(Japanese version: published March 16, 2020, English version: published April 6, 2020)
Stock Exchange-Related (Available in Japanese)
- Notice regarding handling of timely disclosure due to the impact of COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) (Tokyo Stock Exchange) (February 10, 2020)
- Notice regarding handling of timely disclosure due to the impact of COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) (Sapporo Securities Exchange) (February 10, 2020)
- Notice regarding handling of timely disclosure due to the impact of COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) (Nagoya Stock Exchange) (February 10, 2020)
- Notice regarding handling of timely disclosure due to the impact of COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) (Fukuoka Stock Exchange) (February 10, 2020)
- Overview of action policies due to the impact of COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) (Tokyo Stock Exchange) (March 18, 2020)