Japan Financial Services Agency: Financial Industry-Wide Cybersecurity Exercise (Delta Wall V)

Recently, Fraudulent payments have occurred at multiple banks connecting cashless payment services provided by funds transfer service providers and cyberattacks taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic and targeting teleworking environments. The threat of these cyberattacks might pose significant risks undermining the financial stability.
Therefore, the FSA conducted the fifth Industry-wide Cybersecurity Exercise (“Delta Wall* V”) with about 110 FIs participated to confirm the effectiveness of information sharing with internal and external stakeholders upon cyber incident.
* Delta Wall means a key element in cybersecurity: the triad (Delta) of “self-help,” “mutual assistance,” and “public assistance.”