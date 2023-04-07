BV_Trial Banner.gif
Japan Financial Services Agency: EU-Asia Pacific Forum On Financial Regulation

Date 07/04/2023

On March 28, 2023, the EU-Asia Pacific Forum on Financial Regulation co-chaired by the Financial Services Agency and the European Commission was held online.

 

Since its establishment in 2016, the Forum has sought to enhance mutual understanding and cross-border cooperation on financial regulation and supervision among authorities from the Asia Pacific region and authorities from the European Union.


