Japan Financial Services Agency: EU-Asia Pacific Forum On Financial Regulation

On March 28, 2023, the EU-Asia Pacific Forum on Financial Regulation co-chaired by the Financial Services Agency and the European Commission was held online.
Since its establishment in 2016, the Forum has sought to enhance mutual understanding and cross-border cooperation on financial regulation and supervision among authorities from the Asia Pacific region and authorities from the European Union.
