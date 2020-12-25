Japan Financial Services Agency: Establishment Of The “Expert Panel On Sustainable Finance”

１．Summary
In order to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, creating a virtuous cycle between the economy and the environment is an agenda which should be worked on with a whole of government approach. Japanese companies have advanced technologies and potential contributing to decarbonisation. To ensure more foreign and domestic investments addressed to the related efforts by Japanese companies, it is important that financial institutions as well as financial and capital markets fulfill their functions appropriately. In this context, the FSA will establish the “Expert Panel on Sustainable Finance” to discuss possible issues and policy approach.
The FSA is to establish another meeting body under this Expert Panel, which will discuss the formulation of practical guidelines to which companies can refer in issuing social bonds.
２．Composition
The Expert Panel will be composed of business, financial, and academic experts with observers of officials from pertinent ministries and agencies. The FSA (Strategy Development Division, Strategy Development and Management Bureau) will serves as the secretariat.
Summary（PDF：399KB）