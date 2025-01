On September 11, 2024, ARIIZUMI Shigeru, Vice Minister for International Affairs, gave a speech at the Eurofi Financial Forum 2024. This speech presents about the importance of the whole-of-economy, the whole-of-government approach to make steady and important progress towards green transition.

For reference: Eurofi Financial Forum 2024 website (https://www.eurofi.net/event/budapest-2024/ )