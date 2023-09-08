Japan Financial Services Agency: 2023 International Association Of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS) Annual General Meeting (AGM) And Annual Conference (AC)

The 2023 IAIS Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Annual Conference (AC) will be held at the Hilton Tokyo Odaiba on November 9th and 10th, hosted by the Financial Services Agency (FSA). As the IAIS’ annual flagship event, the AC this year will cover a wide-range of key issues, including natural catastrophe protection gaps, evolving risks in the global insurance sector, customer-centric outcomes, tackling climate risks, and the Insurance Capital Standard (ICS). This is the first time for the FSA to host IAIS AGM/AC.





For details, please see and visit the website below,



Date: November 9-10, 2023

Venue: Hilton Tokyo Odaiba, 1-9-1 Daiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Agenda: Please see the official website below for the details and registration information.

https://www.iaisweb.org/news-and-events/2023tokyo/

Language: English



In addition, the FSA, taking the opportunity of this meeting, will hold a "FSA High-Level Dialogue: The role of insurance in building a resilient society" on November 9th at Hilton Tokyo Odaiba.



For details and registration information of the event, please see the registration website .



*Please note that this is a separate and independent event from the IAIS AGM/AC.