Japan Exchange Group Trading Overview In October 2023

Japan Exchange Group released Trading Overview in October 2023.
Cash Equity Market
- In October 2023, the daily average trading value for the Prime Market (domestic common stocks) was JPY 4.2079 trillion.
- The daily average trading value for the ETF market was JPY 264.4 billion.
Derivatives Market
- In October 2023, total derivatives trading volume was 41,620,906 contracts and recorded the second trading volume as October.
- In October 2023, total derivatives trading value reached JPY 305 trillion and recorded the second trading value as October.
- In October 2023, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 17,633,219 contracts and 42.4%.
- Total trading volume of the holiday trading on October 9 was 691,623 contracts.
(note)
･Changes in line with the TSE Market Restructuring
In line with the TSE market restructuring put into effect on April 4, 2022, the format of the Domestic Stocks section of the Preliminary Figures for Trading Conditions in April has been changed from the former market divisions to the new market segments from April 4, 2022.
･Data contained in the PDF file in the above Reference(OSE and TOCOM) includes trading volume/value for Flexible Futures and Options.