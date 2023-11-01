Japan Exchange Group Trading Overview In October 2023

Japan Exchange Group released Trading Overview in October 2023.

Cash Equity Market

- In October 2023, the daily average trading value for the Prime Market (domestic common stocks) was JPY 4.2079 trillion.

- The daily average trading value for the ETF market was JPY 264.4 billion.

Derivatives Market

- In October 2023, total derivatives trading volume was 41,620,906 contracts and recorded the second trading volume as October.

- In October 2023, total derivatives trading value reached JPY 305 trillion and recorded the second trading value as October.

- In October 2023, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 17,633,219 contracts and 42.4%.

- Total trading volume of the holiday trading on October 9 was 691,623 contracts.

