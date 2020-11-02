Japan Exchange Group Trading Overview In October 2020

Japan Exchange Group released Trading Overview in October 2020.
Cash Equity Market
- In October 2020, the daily average trading value for the TSE 1st Section (domestic common stocks) was JPY 2.2166 trillion.
- The daily average trading value for the ETF market was JPY 180.0 billion.
Derivatives Market
- In October 2020, total derivatives trading volume was 25,508,974 contracts.
- In October 2020, total derivatives trading value was JPY 191 trillion.
- Trading volume for the night session was 9,881,923 contracts. The ratio of the night session was 39.5%.
- Trading volume for TSE Mothers Index Futures was 191,091 contracts, the second highest on record.
(note)
･Data contained in the PDF file in the above Reference(OSE) do not include trading volume/value for Flexible Options.
For trading volume/value for Flexible Options, please refer to the csv file below.