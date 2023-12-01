Japan Exchange Group Trading Overview In November 2023

Japan Exchange Group released Trading Overview in November 2023.

Cash Equity Market

- In November 2023, the daily average trading value for the Prime Market (domestic common stocks) was JPY 4.5562 trillion. - The daily average trading value for the ETF market was JPY 250.3 billion.

Derivatives Market

- In November 2023, total derivatives trading volume was 31,051,393 contracts. - In November 2023, total derivatives trading value reached JPY 281 trillion. - In November 2023, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 11,151,913 contracts and 35.9%. - Total trading volume of the holiday trading on November 23 was 246,325 contracts.

(note)

･Changes in line with the TSE Market Restructuring

In line with the TSE market restructuring put into effect on April 4, 2022, the format of the Domestic Stocks section of the Preliminary Figures for Trading Conditions in April has been changed from the former market divisions to the new market segments from April 4, 2022.



･Data contained in the PDF file in the above Reference(OSE and TOCOM) includes trading volume/value for Flexible Futures and Options.