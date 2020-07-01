Japan Exchange Group: Trading Overview In June 2020 & First Half Of 2020 (January To June)

Japan Exchange Group released Trading Overview in June 2020 & First Half of 2020 (January to June).
Cash Equity Market
- In the first half of 2020, the daily average trading value for the TSE 1st Section was JPY 2.9427 trillion.
- In the first half of 2020, the daily average trading value for ETFs reached JPY 391.9 billion.
- In June 2020, the daily average trading value for the TSE 1st Section (domestic common stocks) was JPY 2.7706 trillion.
- The daily average trading value for the ETF market was JPY 406.9 billion.
Derivatives Market
(OSE)
- In the first half of 2020, total derivatives trading volume was 267,727,874 contracts, the highest number for the half year.
- In the first half of 2020, total derivatives trading value was JPY 1,566 trillion, the second highest number for the half year. Trading value for equity index derivatives was JPY 1,024 trillion, the highest on record.
- In the first half of 2020, trading volume for the night session was 118,862,151 contracts and the ratio of the night session was 44.4%. Both recorded the highest number for the half year.
- In June 2020, total derivatives trading volume was 47,679,587 contracts, the highest number for June.
- Trading volume for the night session was 19,994,803 contracts, the third highest on record. The ratio of the night session was 41.9%.
- Trading volume for TSE Mothers Index Futures was 222,114 contracts, the highest on record. As of the end of June, open interest was 19,131 contracts, the second highest on record.
The cash equity market is operated by TSE, while the derivatives market is operated by OSE.
(TOCOM)
- Please refer to the reference.
- ･Data contained in the PDF file in the above Reference do not include trading volume/value for Flexible Options.
For trading volume/value for Flexible Options, please refer to the csv file below.