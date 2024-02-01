Japan Exchange Group Trading Overview In January 2024

Cash Equity Market

- In January 2024, the daily average trading value for the Prime Market (domestic common stocks) was JPY 4.8154 trillion. - The daily average trading value for the ETF market was JPY 338.5 billion.

Derivatives Market

- In January 2024, total derivatives trading volume was 34,505,361 contracts. - In January 2024, total derivatives trading value reached JPY 262 trillion and the highest record for January. - In January 2024, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 12,005,883 contracts and 34.8%. - Total trading volume of the holiday trading on January 3 was 626,178 contracts.

(note)

･Changes in line with the TSE Market Restructuring

In line with the TSE market restructuring put into effect on April 4, 2022, the format of the Domestic Stocks section of the Preliminary Figures for Trading Conditions in April has been changed from the former market divisions to the new market segments from April 4, 2022.



･Data contained in the PDF file in the above Reference(OSE and TOCOM) includes trading volume/value for Flexible Futures and Options.