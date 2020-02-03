 Skip to main Content
Japan Exchange Group: Trading Overview In January 2020

Date 03/02/2020

Japan Exchange Group released Trading Overview in January 2020.

Cash Equity Market

- In January 2020, the daily average trading value for the TSE 1st Section (domestic common stocks) was JPY 2.4242 trillion.
- The daily average trading value for the ETF market was JPY 195.1 billion.

Derivatives Market

(OSE)

- In January 2020, total derivatives trading volume was 29,791,041 contracts.
- Total derivatives trading value was JPY 201 trillion, and the trading value for equity index derivatives was JPY 119 trillion.
- Trading volume for the night session was 11,602,059 contracts. The ratio of the night session was 38.9%.
- Trading volume for Nikkei 225 Weekly Options was 94,330 contracts, an all-time high.
- In January 2020, monthly trading volume of TSE REIT Index Futures reached 47,052 contracts. As of the end of January, open interest was 86,390 contracts, an all-time high.

(TOCOM)

- Please refer to the reference.

Reference(TSE) icon-pdf
Reference(OSE) icon-pdf

(note)
･Data contained in the PDF file in the above Reference do not include trading volume/value for Flexible Options.
For trading volume/value for Flexible Options, please refer to the csv file below.

Trading volume/value for Flexible Options icon-xls
Reference(TOCOM) icon-pdf
 

 