Japan Exchange Group: Trading Overview In FY2023 & March 2024

Japan Exchange Group released Trading Overview in FY2023 & March 2024.
Cash Equity Market
- In FY2023, daily average trading value for the Prime Market (domestic common stocks) reached JPY 4.3804 trillion.
- In the ETF market, trading value was JPY 65.1270 trillion (daily average: JPY 266.9 billion).
- In March 2024, the daily average trading value for the Prime Market (domestic common stocks) was JPY 5.8549 trillion.
- The daily average trading value for the ETF market was JPY 332.6 billion.
Derivatives Market
- In FY2023, total derivatives trading volume was 419,734,734 contracts and the second highest record.
- In FY2023, total derivatives trading value reached JPY 3,851 trillion and the highest record.
- In FY2023, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 152,792,253 contracts and 36.4%.
- In FY2023, trading volume for Securities Options was 2,671,850 contracts, the highest record.
- In FY2023, trading volume for TOPIX Futures was 27,096,406 contracts, the second highest record.
- In March 2024, total derivatives trading volume was 43,529,353 contracts.
- In March 2024, total derivatives trading value reached JPY 524 trillion and the highest record.
- In March 2024, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 15,647,548 contracts and 35.9%.
- Total trading volume of the holiday trading on March 20 was 902,105 contracts and the highest record.
- In March 2024, trading volume for Nikkei 225 micro Futures and 3-Month TONA Futures was recorded historical high.
(note)
･Changes in line with the TSE Market Restructuring
In line with the TSE market restructuring put into effect on April 4, 2022, the format of the Domestic Stocks section of the Preliminary Figures for Trading Conditions in April has been changed from the former market divisions to the new market segments from April 4, 2022.
･Data contained in the PDF file in the above Reference(OSE and TOCOM) includes trading volume/value for Flexible Futures and Options.