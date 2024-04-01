Japan Exchange Group: Trading Overview In FY2023 & March 2024

Cash Equity Market

- In FY2023, daily average trading value for the Prime Market (domestic common stocks) reached JPY 4.3804 trillion. - In the ETF market, trading value was JPY 65.1270 trillion (daily average: JPY 266.9 billion). - In March 2024, the daily average trading value for the Prime Market (domestic common stocks) was JPY 5.8549 trillion. - The daily average trading value for the ETF market was JPY 332.6 billion.

Derivatives Market

- In FY2023, total derivatives trading volume was 419,734,734 contracts and the second highest record.

- In FY2023, total derivatives trading value reached JPY 3,851 trillion and the highest record.

- In FY2023, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 152,792,253 contracts and 36.4%.

- In FY2023, trading volume for Securities Options was 2,671,850 contracts, the highest record.

- In FY2023, trading volume for TOPIX Futures was 27,096,406 contracts, the second highest record.



- In March 2024, total derivatives trading volume was 43,529,353 contracts.

- In March 2024, total derivatives trading value reached JPY 524 trillion and the highest record.

- In March 2024, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 15,647,548 contracts and 35.9%.

- Total trading volume of the holiday trading on March 20 was 902,105 contracts and the highest record.

- In March 2024, trading volume for Nikkei 225 micro Futures and 3-Month TONA Futures was recorded historical high.