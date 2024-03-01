Japan Exchange Group Trading Overview In February 2024

Japan Exchange Group released Trading Overview in February 2024.
Cash Equity Market
- In February 2024, the daily average trading value for the Prime Market (domestic common stocks) was JPY 5.8126 trillion.
- The daily average trading value for the ETF market was JPY 310 billion.
Derivatives Market
- In February 2024, total derivatives trading volume was 34,708,506 contracts.
- In February 2024, total derivatives trading value reached JPY 277 trillion and the highest record for February.
- In February 2024, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 13,335,980 contracts and 38.4%.
- Total trading volume of the holiday trading on February 12 was 499,302 contracts.
- Total trading volume of the holiday trading on February 23 was 754,847 contracts.
(note)
･Changes in line with the TSE Market Restructuring
In line with the TSE market restructuring put into effect on April 4, 2022, the format of the Domestic Stocks section of the Preliminary Figures for Trading Conditions in April has been changed from the former market divisions to the new market segments from April 4, 2022.
･Data contained in the PDF file in the above Reference(OSE and TOCOM) includes trading volume/value for Flexible Futures and Options.