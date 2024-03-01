Japan Exchange Group Trading Overview In February 2024

Japan Exchange Group released Trading Overview in February 2024.

Cash Equity Market

- In February 2024, the daily average trading value for the Prime Market (domestic common stocks) was JPY 5.8126 trillion.

- The daily average trading value for the ETF market was JPY 310 billion.

Derivatives Market

- In February 2024, total derivatives trading volume was 34,708,506 contracts.

- In February 2024, total derivatives trading value reached JPY 277 trillion and the highest record for February.

- In February 2024, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 13,335,980 contracts and 38.4%.

- Total trading volume of the holiday trading on February 12 was 499,302 contracts.

- Total trading volume of the holiday trading on February 23 was 754,847 contracts.

