Japan Exchange Group Trading Overview In August 2023

Japan Exchange Group released Trading Overview in August 2023.

Cash Equity Market

- In August 2023, the daily average trading value for the Prime Market (domestic common stocks) was JPY 3.7961 trillion. - The daily average trading value for the ETF market was JPY 215.8 billion.

Derivatives Market

- In August 2023, total derivatives trading volume was 32,891,367 contracts. - In August 2023, total derivatives trading value was JPY 246 trillion. - In August 2023, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 12,204,052 contracts and 37.1%.

(note)

･Changes in line with the TSE Market Restructuring

In line with the TSE market restructuring put into effect on April 4, 2022, the format of the Domestic Stocks section of the Preliminary Figures for Trading Conditions in April has been changed from the former market divisions to the new market segments from April 4, 2022.



･Data contained in the PDF file in the above Reference(OSE and TOCOM) includes trading volume/value for Flexible Futures and Options.