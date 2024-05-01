Japan Exchange Group: Trading Overview In April 2024

Cash Equity Market

Derivatives Market

- In April 2024, total derivatives trading volume was 44,117,258 contracts and the highest record for April.

- In April 2024, total derivatives trading value reached JPY 334 trillion and the highest record for April.

- In April 2024, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 19,015,668 contracts and 43.1%.

- In April 2024, trading volume for Nikkei 225 micro Futures was 9,044,156 contracts and the highest record.

- In April 2024, trading volume for Nikkei 225 mini Options was 1,116,294 contracts and the highest record.

- In April 2024, trading volume for Gold Standard Futures was 1,662,705 contracts, which is the highest record since the product transfer in July 2020.

- Total trading volume of the holiday trading on April 29 was 1,531,971 contracts and the highest record.