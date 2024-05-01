Japan Exchange Group: Trading Overview In April 2024

Japan Exchange Group released Trading Overview in April 2024.
Cash Equity Market
- In April 2024, the daily average trading value for the Prime Market (domestic common stocks) was JPY 5.0598 trillion.
- The daily average trading value for the ETF market was JPY 355.9 billion.
Derivatives Market
- In April 2024, total derivatives trading volume was 44,117,258 contracts and the highest record for April.
- In April 2024, total derivatives trading value reached JPY 334 trillion and the highest record for April.
- In April 2024, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 19,015,668 contracts and 43.1%.
- In April 2024, trading volume for Nikkei 225 micro Futures was 9,044,156 contracts and the highest record.
- In April 2024, trading volume for Nikkei 225 mini Options was 1,116,294 contracts and the highest record.
- In April 2024, trading volume for Gold Standard Futures was 1,662,705 contracts, which is the highest record since the product transfer in July 2020.
- Total trading volume of the holiday trading on April 29 was 1,531,971 contracts and the highest record.
(note)
･Changes in line with the TSE Market Restructuring
In line with the TSE market restructuring put into effect on April 4, 2022, the format of the Domestic Stocks section of the Preliminary Figures for Trading Conditions in April has been changed from the former market divisions to the new market segments from April 4, 2022.
･Data contained in the PDF file in the above Reference(OSE and TOCOM) includes trading volume/value for Flexible Futures and Options.