Japan Exchange Group: Trading Overview In April 2023

Japan Exchange Group released Trading Overview in April 2023.

Cash Equity Market

- In April 2023, the daily average trading value for the Prime Market (domestic common stocks) was JPY 2.9748 trillion. - The daily average trading value for the ETF market was JPY 181.4 billion.

Derivatives Market

- In April 2023, total derivatives trading volume was 24,148,642 contracts. - In April 2023, total derivatives trading value reached JPY 174 trillion. - In April 2023, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 8,703,515 contracts and 36.0%.

(note)

･Changes in line with the TSE Market Restructuring

In line with the TSE market restructuring put into effect on April 4, 2022, the format of the Domestic Stocks section of the Preliminary Figures for Trading Conditions in April has been changed from the former market divisions to the new market segments from April 4, 2022.



･Data contained in the PDF file in the above Reference(OSE and TOCOM) includes trading volume/value for Flexible Futures and Options.