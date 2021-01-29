Japan Exchange Group: Schedule Update For Setting Up Systems At New Secondary Center

With the aim of further enhancing stability in operating its markets, Japan Exchange Group, Inc. has been constructing a new secondary data center (back-up center) in the Kansai region. As such, we hereby update the schedule for setting up systems at the center as indicated in the PDF below.
