Japan Exchange Group: Schedule Update For Setting Up Systems At New Secondary Center

Date 29/01/2021

With the aim of further enhancing stability in operating its markets, Japan Exchange Group, Inc. has been constructing a new secondary data center (back-up center) in the Kansai region. As such, we hereby update the schedule for setting up systems at the center as indicated in the PDF below.


Schedule update for setting up systems at New Secondary Center icon-pdf

 