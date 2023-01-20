Japan Exchange Group: Schedule For Setting Up Systems At New Secondary Data Center

Based on the "Second Report of the Technical Committee on Exchange Transaction" published by the BCP Forum of the Japan Securities Dealers Association on April 20, 2017, Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (JPX) has been constructing a new secondary data center (Kansai DC) in the Kansai region, which is a good distance from the Greater Tokyo Area, in order to prevent simultaneous disruption in the event of a large earthquake under the capital.

We hereby announce the completion of the construction of equities and derivatives trading systems that accept orders and execute trades, and a clearing system that handles clearing after trades are executed, as indicated in the schedule below.

This will enable us to continue cash equity and derivatives market operations and clearing operations if it becomes impossible to continue operations in the Greater Tokyo Area due to a wide-area disaster, such as a major earthquake under Tokyo, by switching the systems of JPX group companies to those at the Kansai data center based on our Business Continuity Plan (BCP).

To address natural disaster risks, JPX will remain committed to improving the stability of market operations.