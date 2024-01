Japan Exchange Group, Inc. has today made a decision regarding the cancellation of treasury shares as follows.

(1) Type of Shares to be Cancelled Common shares (2) Number of Shares to be Cancelled 6,289,258 shares (1.19% of the total number of issued shares before the cancellation) (3) Date of Cancellation February 9, 2024

(Reference) Total number of issued shares after the cancellation: 522,289,183 shares