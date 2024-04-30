Japan Exchange Group: Medium-Term Management Plan 2024 - Update For FY2024 - Exchange & Beyond

Updated Policy
- While paying attention to various changes in its business environment and signs of such changes, JPX will maintain the overall framework of the Medium-Term Management Plan 2024 and, moving into the final year of the plan, complete its initiatives in focus areas.
- In light of the government’s new policies such as “Promoting Japan as a Leading Asset Management Center” and the launch of the new NISA, JPX will expand its activities related to these in order to play a more proactive role than before in the realization of government policy and invigoration of the financial and capital markets.
- JPX will also use this year to prepare for the second stage of progress toward our longterm vision (the next Management Plan from FY2025) with various discussions and research and strengthening of internal structures and investment with a mind to further progress in the next plan.
