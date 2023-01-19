BV_Trial Banner.gif
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Signs MOU With Japan Electric Power Exchange

Date 19/01/2023

Japan Electric Power Exchange (Chairman of Board of Directors: Kanemoto Yoshitsugu)(“JEPX”) and Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (Director & Representative Executive Officer, Group CEO: Kiyota Akira) (“JPX”) have decided to enhance their cooperation in the development and efficient operation of both markets and to achieve their shared goal of realizing fair and well-organized markets by signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) today to work together and share information to increase the convenience and competitiveness of the Japanese electricity market.

 

In 2022, fluctuations in electricity prices intensified due to several factors, such as rising fuel prices caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and concerns about power supply shortages in the summer and winter. Under these circumstances, the role of the market to ensure stable power supply and the futures market’s ability to hedge price fluctuation risks have become even more important.

We will work hard to improve the efficiency of market operations and to provide more valuable services to participants in both markets through the cooperation between JEPX, which operates the spot market of electricity, and JPX group, which operates the futures market of electricity.

