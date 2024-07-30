Japan Exchange Group, Inc. And Consolidated Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Results For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 - Based On IFRS - Unaudited

During the consolidated cumulative first quarter (from April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024), JPX Group recorded operating revenue of ¥40,328 million (increased 9.1% from the same period of the previous fiscal year (i.e., year on year)), and operating expenses were ¥17,510 million (increased 2.2% year on year). As a result, JPX Group recorded operating income of ¥23,291 million (decreased 7.0% year on year) and income before income tax of ¥23,293 million (decreased 7.1% year on year).

In addition, net income attributable to owners of the parent company after tax was ¥15,768 million (decreased 11.1% year on year).

Overview of Earnings for Q1 FY2024