Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. And Consolidated Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Results For The Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 (Based On IFRS), Unaudited

Date 29/01/2024

During the consolidated cumulative third quarter (from April 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023), JPX Group recorded operating revenue of ¥111,639 million (increased 11.1% from the same period of the previous fiscal year (i.e., year on year)), and operating expenses were ¥51,451 million (increased 2.5% year on year). As a result, JPX Group recorded operating income of ¥66,042 million (increased 27.6% year on year) and income before income tax of ¥66,024 million (increased 27.6% year on year).

Click here for full details.

Overview of Earnings for Q3 FY2023

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg