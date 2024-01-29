Japan Exchange Group, Inc. And Consolidated Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Results For The Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 (Based On IFRS), Unaudited

During the consolidated cumulative third quarter (from April 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023), JPX Group recorded operating revenue of ¥111,639 million (increased 11.1% from the same period of the previous fiscal year (i.e., year on year)), and operating expenses were ¥51,451 million (increased 2.5% year on year). As a result, JPX Group recorded operating income of ¥66,042 million (increased 27.6% year on year) and income before income tax of ¥66,024 million (increased 27.6% year on year).

Overview of Earnings for Q3 FY2023