Japan Exchange Group, Inc. And Consolidated Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Results For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (Based On IFRS), Unaudited

During the consolidated cumulative first quarter (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023), JPX Group recorded operating revenue of ¥36,953 million (increased 10.1% from the same period of the previous fiscal year (i.e., year on year)), and operating expenses were ¥17,135 million (increased 4.5% year on year). As a result, JPX Group recorded operating income of ¥25,038 million (increased 40.8% year on year) and income before income tax of ¥25,068 million (increased 40.9% year on year).

In addition, net income attributable to owners of the parent company after tax was ¥17,736 million (increased 46.7% year on year).

Overview of Earnings for Q1 FY2023

End of Acquisition of Own Shares