Japan Exchange Group, Inc. And Consolidated Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Results For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (Based On IFRS), Unaudited

Date 28/07/2023

During the consolidated cumulative first quarter (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023), JPX Group recorded operating revenue of ¥36,953 million (increased 10.1% from the same period of the previous fiscal year (i.e., year on year)), and operating expenses were ¥17,135 million (increased 4.5% year on year). As a result, JPX Group recorded operating income of ¥25,038 million (increased 40.8% year on year) and income before income tax of ¥25,068 million (increased 40.9% year on year).

 

In addition, net income attributable to owners of the parent company after tax was ¥17,736 million (increased 46.7% year on year).

Click here for full details.

Overview of Earnings for Q1 FY2023

End of Acquisition of Own Shares

