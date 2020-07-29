Japan Exchange Group, Inc. And Consolidated Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Results For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Based On IFRS), Unaudited

During the consolidated cumulative first quarter (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020), JPX Group recorded operating revenue of ¥32,666 million (12.4% increase from the same period of the previous fiscal year (i.e., year on year)), and operating expenses were ¥15,235 million (increased 11.7% year on year). As a result, JPX Group recorded operating income of ¥18,365 million (increased 13.0% year on year) and income before income tax of ¥18,414 million (increased 12.3% year on year).
In addition, net income attributable to owners of the parent company after tax was ¥12,082 million (increased 12.8% year on year).
