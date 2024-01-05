Japan Exchange Group: Donation Toward Noto Peninsula Earthquake Relief

We at Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (JPX) would like to express our deep sorrow for those who lost their lives in the recent Noto Peninsula Earthquake and extend our heartfelt sympathies to those affected by the disaster.

To aid relief efforts for those affected and reconstruction work in the disaster areas, JPX has decided to donate JPY 10 million through the Japanese Red Cross Society.

We sincerely hope that safety can be ensured for those in need of relief and that the affected areas can be restored as soon as possible.